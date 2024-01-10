trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708138
BTS Lights Up the Internet with Viral Dance Video to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' Viral Song

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
BTS ARMY is ecstatic once again as BTS sets social media ablaze with a viral dance video to a Punjabi track. Dancing to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss,' V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM effortlessly steal hearts. The video has become an instant hit, drawing a variety of reactions from fans who admire their looks and expressions, reaffirming BTS's mastery on the dance floor.

