trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698329
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Witness the cool confidence of a daring monkey as it fearlessly navigates the jaws of a crocodile with unmatched style and flair. Unfazed and undeterred, this primate exudes a level of swagger that turns a potentially perilous situation into a jaw-dropping spectacle.

All Videos

Play Icon1:11
 "MS Dhoni's Birthday Revelation: Unmasking a Surprise Persona That Stunned Everyone!"
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack
Play Icon13:31
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack
Aunty started shouting while paragliding and doing adventure see what happened next
Play Icon1:21
Aunty started shouting while paragliding and doing adventure see what happened next
Mahadev App Scam: Owner of Mahadev Betting App Detained
Play Icon4:52
Mahadev App Scam: Owner of Mahadev Betting App Detained
Urfi Javed's New look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the Viral Video
Play Icon0:0
Urfi Javed's New look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the Viral Video

Trending Videos

play icon1:11
"MS Dhoni's Birthday Revelation: Unmasking a Surprise Persona That Stunned Everyone!"
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack
play icon13:31
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack
Aunty started shouting while paragliding and doing adventure see what happened next
play icon1:21
Aunty started shouting while paragliding and doing adventure see what happened next
Mahadev App Scam: Owner of Mahadev Betting App Detained
play icon4:52
Mahadev App Scam: Owner of Mahadev Betting App Detained
Urfi Javed's New look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the Viral Video
play icon0:0
Urfi Javed's New look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the Viral Video