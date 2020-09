Drug Probe : No drugs consumed at July 2019 party, says Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday issued a statement saying he neither consumes any narcotics substance nor does he promote or encourage its use. He also rubbished reports that claim two persons being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are his “close aides.”