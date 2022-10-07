EXCLUSIVE: 'Chhello Show' entry in Oscars, what does it mean to the team | Zee English News

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

The Film Federation of India chose Pan Nalin's film 'Chhello Show' as India's official entry to the Oscars. The film follows a 9-year-old Gujarati boy who watches his first film and that changes his life forever. We spoke to the filmmaker and the lead actor of the film Bhavin Rabari. Pan spoke about how this film is based on his life and how he found Bhavin after 3000 auditions. Meanwhile, the actor Bhavin is from a small village in Kathiyawad Gujarat he told us what the Oscars mean to him. 'Chhello Show' entry in Oscars, what does it mean to the team