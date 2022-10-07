NewsVideos

EXCLUSIVE: 'Chhello Show' entry in Oscars, what does it mean to the team | Zee English News

|Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
The Film Federation of India chose Pan Nalin's film 'Chhello Show' as India's official entry to the Oscars. The film follows a 9-year-old Gujarati boy who watches his first film and that changes his life forever. We spoke to the filmmaker and the lead actor of the film Bhavin Rabari. Pan spoke about how this film is based on his life and how he found Bhavin after 3000 auditions. Meanwhile, the actor Bhavin is from a small village in Kathiyawad Gujarat he told us what the Oscars mean to him. 'Chhello Show' entry in Oscars, what does it mean to the team

All Videos

CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season
1:51
CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's big statement on Vande Bharat train accident
2:21
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's big statement on Vande Bharat train accident
Another audio leak of Imran Khan discussing horse-trading emerges
3:58
Another audio leak of Imran Khan discussing horse-trading emerges
Nashik Bus Accident : CM Eknath Shinde announces help for injured
19:30
Nashik Bus Accident : CM Eknath Shinde announces help for injured
12 dead as bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik
14:46
12 dead as bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Trending Videos

1:51
CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season
2:21
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's big statement on Vande Bharat train accident
3:58
Another audio leak of Imran Khan discussing horse-trading emerges
19:30
Nashik Bus Accident : CM Eknath Shinde announces help for injured
14:46
12 dead as bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik
Chello Show,