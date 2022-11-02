Happy Birthday Shahrukh: SRK celebrates 57th birthday, fans gather outside his residence in Mumbai

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Bollywood superstar and everyone’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 57th birthday on November 02. The super excited fans gathered outside the superstar’s residence 'Mannat' to wish the actor in Mumbai. SRK made an appearance on his balcony to wave and greet the fans. SRK’s little one, AbRam, was also spotted with his father as the actor addressed the fans. The duo looked adorable as they waved at the people gathered outside 'Mannat'.