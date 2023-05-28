NewsVideos
videoDetails

IIFA 2023: Handsome Hunk Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor For Vikram Vedha

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan won the Best Actor award for his performance in neo-noir action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha', in which he portryed the role of Vedha Betal, a dreaded gangster from Kanpur.

All Videos

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter

Trending Videos

6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter