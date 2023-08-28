trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654678
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on August 28 visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala. She looked beautiful in traditional attire as she arrived in the temple to offer prayers. Janhvi has been spotted several times visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.
