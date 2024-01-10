trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708416
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Check out the latest video of Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor hitting the gym together! These sisters are putting in serious work with a hardcore workout, setting some major fitness goals. It's great to see them supporting each other in their fitness journey – a perfect example of sisterly motivation.

