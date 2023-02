videoDetails

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic in red jumpsuit along with brother Ranbir Kapoor

| Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made a spotted together in Mumbai. The brother-sister duo were captured while shooting of the fourth season of What Women Want. Both the stars posed for the paparazzi.