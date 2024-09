videoDetails

Rajneeti: Salman Khan Father's Salim Khan Receives Death Threats by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 09:38 PM IST

Now talking about Salman Khan and his family who are constantly on the target of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman's father Salim Khan has once again received a threat and this time also the threat has been given by the henchmen of Lawrence gang, in which while taking a morning walk, Salim Khan was threatened in the name of Lawrence in front of his bodyguard by two people including a woman.