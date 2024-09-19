videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Provocative statement by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Politics Erupts

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed hope for the restoration of Article 370. And from whom did he express this hope...from our country's party Congress and National Conference. Khawaja Asif said that if Congress and NC win in Jammu and Kashmir, then the restoration of Article 370 can be possible and this Congress and National Conference are on Pakistan's page on the issue of Article 370. When the statement came, the Central Government and BJP immediately pounced on it. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress has been exposed due to Pakistan's support.