trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678509
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal In Embroidered Yellow Suit At Durga Puja Event

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Kiara Advani looks ethereal in embroidered yellow suit at Durga Puja Event.
Follow Us

All Videos

“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Dance With Daughter Renee At Durga Puja Pandal
play icon0:48
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Dance With Daughter Renee At Durga Puja Pandal
Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Navy units successfully recovers crew module from Bay of Bengal
play icon3:5
Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Navy units successfully recovers crew module from Bay of Bengal
“Palestinians should have their own independent nation,” says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
play icon2:27
“Palestinians should have their own independent nation,” says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Esha Deol visit Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai
play icon1:41
Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Esha Deol visit Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai

Trending Videos

“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Dance With Daughter Renee At Durga Puja Pandal
play icon0:48
Mumbai: Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Dance With Daughter Renee At Durga Puja Pandal
Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Navy units successfully recovers crew module from Bay of Bengal
play icon3:5
Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Navy units successfully recovers crew module from Bay of Bengal
“Palestinians should have their own independent nation,” says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
play icon2:27
“Palestinians should have their own independent nation,” says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Esha Deol visit Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai
play icon1:41
Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Esha Deol visit Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai