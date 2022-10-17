Malaika Arora Latest Pictures wearing revealing dress

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Whenever Malaika Arora comes in front of the camera wearing a revealing dress, she creates such a spark of beauty that the photos set fire. This time Malaika Arora went braless and wore such a bold dress that everyone was surprised to see her look. The actress was caught on camera wearing a backless dress. Not only this, this dress of the actress was resting on only one string. As soon as Malaika was caught on camera in this dress, she started giving more than one killer look. Check out the latest photos of Malaika Arora.