NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto has been released. The party has named it 'Nyay Patra'. The special thing is that the picture of Rahul Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge is visible on the cover of the manifesto. When this manifesto was being released at the Congress headquarters today, former president Sonia Gandhi was also present. At the same time, questions are being raised that why is Rahul Gandhi's photo on the Congress manifesto? Watch the country's debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

