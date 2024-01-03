trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705862
Malaika Arora Resumes Fitness Routine Post New Year's Bash

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
A new video of Malaika Arora has surfaced on the internet, where she is seen sporting a gym outfit. The video is rapidly going viral, and fans are expressing their admiration through various comments. Some are noting that Malaika has swiftly returned to her basic routine after the New Year's party.

