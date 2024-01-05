trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706290
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mouni Roy Unveils Unseen Look in Stylish Deep-Neck Mini Frock

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Popular actress Mouni Roy recently shared a glimpse of her unseen avatar, dazzling in a deep-neck mini frock. The social media post instantly caught the attention of fans, who were captivated by her chic and stylish appearance. Roy's fashion choices continue to set trends, and this latest look has left her followers in awe of her glamour and elegance.

All Videos

51-Inch Ram Lalla Statue Crafted by Jaipur Sculptor Arrives in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:17
51-Inch Ram Lalla Statue Crafted by Jaipur Sculptor Arrives in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Python Attack on Kids During Outdoor Play Raises Concerns
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Python Attack on Kids During Outdoor Play Raises Concerns
VIRAL VIDEO : Amazing Twist to Abrar Entry Song with a Sitar! Internet Can't Get Enough
Play Icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Amazing Twist to Abrar Entry Song with a Sitar! Internet Can't Get Enough
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon3:11
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Play Icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda

Trending Videos

51-Inch Ram Lalla Statue Crafted by Jaipur Sculptor Arrives in Ayodhya
play icon1:17
51-Inch Ram Lalla Statue Crafted by Jaipur Sculptor Arrives in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Python Attack on Kids During Outdoor Play Raises Concerns
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Python Attack on Kids During Outdoor Play Raises Concerns
VIRAL VIDEO : Amazing Twist to Abrar Entry Song with a Sitar! Internet Can't Get Enough
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Amazing Twist to Abrar Entry Song with a Sitar! Internet Can't Get Enough
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:11
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
play icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda