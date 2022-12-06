NewsVideos

MP: 5- day Wheelchair Cricket Tournament in Bhopal, 6 states takes part

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
A unique and wonderful wheelchair cricket tournament has been organised at Ankur Sports Ground in Bhopal. National level wheelchair cricket tournament has been organized in MP for the very first time. The tournament will run from December 4 to December 8. Six states namely Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have participated in this National level tournament. The first match took place between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The second match took place between Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu. All the players participating in this tournament are disabled and are a source of inspiration for many. Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India said, “Teams from 6 states Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, UP and MP have participated in the tournament.

All Videos

Bollywood diva Sonal Chauhan rocks casual airport look in Mumbai
Bollywood diva Sonal Chauhan rocks casual airport look in Mumbai
UN has accepted this year as International year of millets on India’s request: Piyush Goyal
UN has accepted this year as International year of millets on India’s request: Piyush Goyal
Kolkata: Currency building, Metcalfe Hall illuminates till Dec 07 to mark India’s G20 presidency
Kolkata: Currency building, Metcalfe Hall illuminates till Dec 07 to mark India’s G20 presidency
G20 Sherpas and other delegates attends cultural program at G20 Sherpa meet
G20 Sherpas and other delegates attends cultural program at G20 Sherpa meet
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC

Trending Videos

Bollywood diva Sonal Chauhan rocks casual airport look in Mumbai
UN has accepted this year as International year of millets on India’s request: Piyush Goyal
Kolkata: Currency building, Metcalfe Hall illuminates till Dec 07 to mark India’s G20 presidency
G20 Sherpas and other delegates attends cultural program at G20 Sherpa meet
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC