MP: 5- day Wheelchair Cricket Tournament in Bhopal, 6 states takes part

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

A unique and wonderful wheelchair cricket tournament has been organised at Ankur Sports Ground in Bhopal. National level wheelchair cricket tournament has been organized in MP for the very first time. The tournament will run from December 4 to December 8. Six states namely Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have participated in this National level tournament. The first match took place between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The second match took place between Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu. All the players participating in this tournament are disabled and are a source of inspiration for many. Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India said, “Teams from 6 states Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, UP and MP have participated in the tournament.