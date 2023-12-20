trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701026
Munawar Faruqui's Ex-GF Nazila Reveals Shocking Accusations Live on Instagram

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
In a surprising revelation, Nazila, the former girlfriend of Bigg Boss contestant Munawar Faruqui, took to Instagram live to make serious allegations of double-dating and cheating. The live session has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss community, adding an unexpected layer of drama to Munawar's journey in the show. Stay tuned for more updates as the story continues to unfold.

