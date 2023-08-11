trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647708
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar

Aug 11, 2023
OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam released in theatres today. Soon after watching the movie, fans shared their reactions to the new movie on social media platforms, while some fans were impressed with the ‘courageous’ film choices of Akshay Kumar, others were happy to see a mainstream film focusing on issues like sexual health.

