Oscars Awards 2023: Alia, Ajay Devgan, Karan Johar and others rejoice on Naatu Naatu's Wins

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' bags the Oscar for Best Original Song category. The song has truly become a global sensation. The composer of the song M. M. Keeravani received the award. The song has made India proud, and it can be seen on the faces of the RRR stars.