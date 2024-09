videoDetails

DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

A shocking revelation has come to light from Bhopal's Jamia Hamidia Hospital, where over a dozen illegal mazar have been built inside the premises. These mazars are believed to have been erected on hospital land over the past few years, raising concerns over land encroachment. The hospital administration has now filed complaints regarding the situation.