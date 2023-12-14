trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pretty Zinta's Sweet Surprise: Unveiling Her New Cute Name with Charm and Grace!

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Pretty Zinta reveals her adorable new name, adding a touch of sweetness to her personal , Join in the delight as the Bollywood beauty shares this cute revelation with her fans.

All Videos

Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Play Icon0:10
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon7:55
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Play Icon9:36
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
Play Icon3:17
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
Parliament Security Breach Update: Know all about accused Lalit
Play Icon2:26
Parliament Security Breach Update: Know all about accused Lalit

Trending Videos

Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
play icon0:10
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
play icon7:55
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
play icon9:36
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
play icon3:17
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
Parliament Security Breach Update: Know all about accused Lalit
play icon2:26
Parliament Security Breach Update: Know all about accused Lalit