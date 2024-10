videoDetails

DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Mohan Bhagwat gave the mantra of staying united on the occasion of Vijayadashami.. while on the other hand Owaisi is also raising the slogan of unity.. but in his slogan Owaisi is calling for killing and dying more than unity.. Watch a trailer of how Owaisi is mobilizing Muslims in the name of Waqf Board.