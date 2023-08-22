trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652005
“Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…”: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed excitement at India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission which is set to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday. Speaking to media during an event in the national capital, the 'Jab We Met’ star shared that she is planning to watch Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon with her little sons Taimur and Jeh.
