Rani Chatterjee Bold Bhojpuri Actress allegations against Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

These days Sajid Khan is playing his game in 'Bigg Boss'. But during this time many actresses have leveled many allegations against her and now Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee's name has also been added to this list.