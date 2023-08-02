trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643633
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Renowned Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai Commits Suicide At His ND Studios In Karjat

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Noted art director Nitin Desai has died. The police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death. He was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning.

All Videos

Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
play icon4:43
 ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
play icon0:25
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary
play icon7:53
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary

Trending Videos

Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
play icon4:43
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
play icon0:25
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary
play icon7:53
Rajendra Gudha makes attack Rajasthan Government over Lal Diary
nitin remuneration,director harish shankar,nitin d kapoor,director ram gopal varma movies list hits and flops,Nani Dasara,hero nitin hikes,nitin latest movie,hero nitin,nitin pawan,nitin comedy,dasari narayana rao scenes,Dasari Narayana Rao,dasara hindi dubbed,Dasara,nitin shocking remuneration,nitin telugu movie,nitin pawan kalyan,Dasari Narayana Rao films,dasari narayana rao songs,hero nitin telugu movies onlin,nitish kumar live,dasara songs,