Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game

Jan 09, 2024
Saif Ali Khan found himself in a moment of frustration with the paparazzi as he attended his son Jeh's football game. Clearly displeased, he voiced his irritation, stating, "Aap yahan film event bana rahe hain" (You're turning this into a film event). The actor's candid remark reflects the ongoing debate about the invasion of privacy and the presence of paparazzi in personal and family moments of celebrities.

