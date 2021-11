Salman Khan graces music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021

The latest episode of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 has brought a lot of entertainment for the audience. The show was graced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the special episode, he was seen enjoying the spectacular performance by the contestant and also shared some fun anecdotes from his shooting days with Aditya Narayan during his childhood.