Shahid Kapoor and Kirti Sanon On Bigg Boss 17 Set, Promoting 'Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya' in Mumbai

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Catch the glamour as Bollywood Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kirti Sanon grace the set of Bigg Boss 17 in Mumbai to promote their latest venture, 'Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya.' Stay tuned for the star-studded promotion and exciting moments on the popular reality show.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: '2200 shops, 800 houses demolished...' says RJD spokesperson in debate
Play Icon9:23
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: '2200 shops, 800 houses demolished...' says RJD spokesperson in debate
Airshow Soars Over Begumpet Airport at Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad
Play Icon1:1
Airshow Soars Over Begumpet Airport at Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad
PM Modi's Grand Roadshow Takes Over Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Play Icon1:31
PM Modi's Grand Roadshow Takes Over Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Fire Break in Moving Car at Surajpole Circle, Udaipur
Play Icon1:21
Fire Break in Moving Car at Surajpole Circle, Udaipur
VPP Launches Sit-in Protest in Shillong Against MDA 2.0's Failure
Play Icon1:50
VPP Launches Sit-in Protest in Shillong Against MDA 2.0's Failure

