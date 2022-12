videoDetails

Sheezan Khan opens up about his relation with Tunisha, says was stressed with Shraddha Walker murder

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Amid the ongoing probe of Tunisha Sharma's death case, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has reportedly told police that he was 'so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country' after the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, that he decided to end his relationship with the late actor.