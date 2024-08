videoDetails

DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's letter!

Sonam | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Regarding the uproar after the rape and murder of a doctor's daughter in Kolkata... Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written the first letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22... in which there was a demand to make strict laws regarding rape-murder. Within 8 days, CM Mamta... wrote another letter to PM Modi... to which the Central Government has now replied.