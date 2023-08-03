trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643935
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shraddha Kapoor Shines In Stunning Lehenga At India Couture 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
In a silver lehenga with a dramatic shrug and minimal floral patterns, Shraddha walked the ramp as showstopper for couturier Rahul Mishra.

All Videos

Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
play icon7:14
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

Trending Videos

Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
play icon4:42
Raghav Chadha's Uses Rahat Indori's Poem To Take A Jibe At BJD, YSRC On Delhi Services Bill
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
play icon3:17
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Urges Government To Use 'Uttar Pradeh's Formula' In Haryana Over Nuh Violence
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
play icon7:14
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Hate Brigade Expose, Conspiracy hatched from Social Media
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
play icon6:41
Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
play icon2:53
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
Shraddha Kapoor,India Couture 2023,India Couture,Shraddha,Kapoor,