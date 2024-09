videoDetails

Pakistan News: Loot in name of discount in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Pakistan News: A Pakistani businessman opened a mall in Karachi. It was named Dream Bazaar. Huge discounts were announced on the day of the mall's inauguration. After which millions of poor people of Karachi reached there and destroyed the mall.