Siddharth Malhotra Spotted at Mehboob Studio, Bandra

Jan 12, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Bollywood star Siddharth Malhotra was recently spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai, fueling anticipation for an upcoming Indian Police Force web series. Fans are eager to see the versatile actor take on a new role in this exciting project.

