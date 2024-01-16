trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710377
Sidharth Malhotra's 39th Birthday Bash with Mumbai Fans, Cake Cutting & Fan Love

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra, with his massive fan following, is soaking in the love on his 39th birthday. The actor's special day was marked by a heartwarming celebration as his dedicated fans came together to make it unforgettable.The celebration reached its peak as Sidharth cut cakes with his fans, receiving a shower of gifts and hugs, making his birthday a truly special and memorable occasion.

