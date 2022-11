Sonam Kapoor amps up her airport style with a printed green dress

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

The queen of fashion and styling Sonam Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai Airport. The actor’s stunning look absolutely made her fans go gaga. The diva opted a printed green dress, layered it beautifully with a blazer of the same print. For the second layer, Sonam opted for a knee-length overcoat and black leather boots. Sonam carried black sunglasses, a classic Gucci bamboo bag and couple of chunky necklaces.