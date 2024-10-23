videoDetails

DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping finally met after a gap of five years. This meeting has raised global speculation about the future of India-China relations, especially regarding border tensions. While Modi remained cautious in his approach, the handshake between the two leaders has captured the world’s attention. With China’s history of betrayal, Modi’s every word and action during the meeting were well-calculated.