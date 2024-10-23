Advertisement
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gang leader, is making headlines even in Pakistan. His gang’s expansion strategy focuses on recruiting minors from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them financial incentives. Lawrence guarantees his recruits’ safety, which makes them fearless in carrying out dangerous tasks. His planning and insurance policy have made his influence grow beyond India’s borders, even capturing the attention of Pakistan.

