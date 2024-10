videoDetails

DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to export weapons manufactured in the state to the United States. This will be the first time UP-made defense products reach the US. The demand for these weapons has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a rising center for defense manufacturing, with several countries eager to place their orders.