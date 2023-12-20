trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701058
SRK Magic Shines in Dubai

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
SRK's latest trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, creating a dazzling spectacle in Dubai. The magic of Shah Rukh Khan unfolds against the iconic backdrop.

