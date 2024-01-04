trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706110
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Cutest Mother-Son Bond Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Moment with Son Jeh

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Follow Us
In an endearing moment, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a heartwarming connection with her son Jeh as the little munchkin sweetly waves at everyone, showcasing the cutest mother-son bond that melts hearts everywhere. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been unwinding in vacation mode, jet-setting across destinations. Initially, they explored London, and later, they headed to their favorite getaway spot, Gstaad in Switzerland, to welcome the new year. Kareena has been delighting her fans by offering glimpses into their vacation, providing a sneak peek into their picturesque moments.

All Videos

Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Play Icon0:23
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Play Icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Play Icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
Play Icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder

Trending Videos

Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
play icon0:23
Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Killer Red Look, Promoting Upcoming Movie Merry Christmas
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
play icon1:16
Kapil Sharma, Family Radiate Joy as They Grace Mumbai Airport
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
play icon1:30
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
play icon8:8
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Man Bathes with Cobra Rolling on His Shoulder