DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

Voting is to be held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir for which 500 additional contingents of paramilitary forces have been deployed. That is, more than 5 thousand soldiers. All these soldiers will protect the election process in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua. The Border Security Force has increased its deployment by 2 thousand soldiers on the international border adjoining Jammu.