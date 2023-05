videoDetails

‘The Kerala Story still in classification process…’: Delay in film’s release sparks row in UK

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

The controversies surrounding Sudipto Sen’s ‘The Kerala Story’ refuse to die down. After India, a fresh row erupted in the United Kingdom over the movie’s release, irking netizens awaiting. The screening of the movie which was scheduled to take place on May 12 was postponed.The movie’s launch has been deferred on account of ‘delays’ by the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC).