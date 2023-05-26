NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
B-town fashionista Uorfi Javed was spotted at a party in Mumbai.

All Videos

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government
3:13
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government

Trending Videos

2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
3:13
From Adani to China...Congress asked these 9 questions to Modi government