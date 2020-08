Rhea's drug addiction kill Sushant Singh Rajput?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Rakesh Asthana has revealed the findings of Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said that the agency has found pieces of evidence that drugs were supplied to the late actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. So the question that arises is- Did Rhea herself took drugs and even gave it to Sushant?