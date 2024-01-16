trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710338
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight

Jan 16, 2024
Bengaluru, known for its quirky tales, adds another viral chapter to its repertoire. A social media user shared a snapshot of a 'wheeled clothing shop,' epitomizing the city's penchant for unique moments. This unconventional shop, housed inside a truck, quickly became a talking point on social media, showcasing yet another extraordinary facet of Bengaluru. From bizarre apartment hunting stories to wild traffic tales, the city never fails to amaze, and this wheeled clothing shop is just the latest entry in its list of peak moments. The snapshot was initially posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'Pakchikpak Raja Babu.

