VIRAL VIDEO: Bill Gates' 'One Chai, Please' Request Takes the Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
In this viral video clip, Bill Gates interacts with Dolly Chaiwalla, a renowned tea vendor, enjoying tea made in Chaiwalla's distinctive fashion. With around 4 million views on various social media platforms and nearly 300,000 likes on Instagram, the video captures Gates immersing himself in local culture.

