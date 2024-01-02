trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705299
VIRAL VIDEO : Girls Wrestling Over 'Boy Issue,' Watch How a Boy Intervened

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
A recent video added to this narrative depicts a street-side brawl among girls, sparked by a 'boy issue.' What sets this footage apart is the noteworthy involvement of a boy attempting to mediate the dispute.The prevalence of these 'girl fights' has become particularly evident on social media, showcasing disturbing clips of mostly underage girls engaging in physical altercations. These incidents unfold across various settings, ranging from school environments to public streets, offering a concerning glimpse into the conflicts that adolescents navigate.

