VIRAL VIDEO: Insane Chips Stuffed Inside Paratha Impresses Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Indulging in the satisfying crunch of potato chips is a universal joy. Beyond the classic enjoyment or pairing them with dips, people are exploring unconventional snacks. The latest Instagram sensation is the "Lays Paratha," where a street vendor adds an unexpected twist to the traditional aloo (potato) paratha. By emptying two packets of potato chips into a bowl, the vendor's culinary innovation has ignited diverse reactions online.

