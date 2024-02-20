trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723197
VIRAL VIDEO: Internet Reacts to 13-Year-Old's 'Casual' Interaction with Traffic Police While Riding a Scooter

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Kids these days are acting differently. Some are doing things they shouldn't. There's a video of a 13-year-old caught riding a scooter illegally. Instead of saying sorry, the kid acts like it's no big deal. People on the internet are talking about it, wondering what's happening to childhood. It makes some folks rethink having kids nowadays.

